China ready to strengthen, enrich strategic ties with Russia — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, September 11. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ready to strengthen strategic ties with Russia and constantly enrich relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in St. Petersburg.

"China is ready to strengthen strategic ties with Russia, make full use of the China-Russia mechanism of consultations on strategic security, as well as the mechanism of meetings of high representatives of BRICS countries on security issues, and constantly enrich the strategic subtext of relations between China and Russia," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying.

The top diplomat pointed out that against the background of unprecedented changes in the world, China-Russia cooperation "maintains the momentum for stable and healthy development." He recalled that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, pointing to the important role of the leaders of China and Russia, whose efforts have led to the intensification of bilateral contacts at all levels.

"China and Russia are implementing the consensus reached by the two leaders and further strengthening the socio-political foundation for maintaining lasting good-neighborly friendly relations, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial and win-win interaction," he emphasized.