FACTBOX: Drone attack on Moscow and other Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. At least 14 drones were shot down by air defense forces during an attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow Region. A 46-year-old woman died in Ramenskoye, while earlier information about the death of a 9-year-old child was not confirmed. Several people were injured.

The effects of the fall of UAV fragments in the area of Zhukovsky airport are being eliminated.

Several dozen UAVs were destroyed in other regions of Russia. There were no reports of casualties there.

Moscow and Moscow Region

- Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin posted a series of statements on his official Telegram channel at 02:32 about destroyed drones headed for the capital.

- Andrey Vorobyov, the Governor of the Moscow Region, reported at 05:23 Moscow time that air defense forces had shot down 14 drones in the Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo, and Kolomna districts.

- Residential buildings in Ramenskoye were damaged

- At 05:23 Moscow time, Vorobyov reported the death of a 9-year-old child, but the information was not confirmed later. As 06:45 Moscow time he reported that a 46-year-old woman died. Three more people were injured, all of them were hospitalized in Ramenskaya Hospital.

- Another UAV hit a house in Vysokovoltnaya Street in Ramenskoye, an apartment on the 9th floor was damaged. One person was injured.

- Evacuated Ramenskoye residents are being housed in temporary shelters.

- The fragments of the downed UAV in the area of the Zhukovsky airport are being cleaned up.

- Sobyanin reported on the work of specialists in the Troitsky district of Moscow, where fragments of the UAV fell on the territory of a private house.

- At 05:37 Moscow time, Sobyanin reported about the destruction of another enemy drone in the Ramensky district.

- According to the online schedule, flights to and from Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were delayed or canceled. The press service of Zhukovsky airport told TASS, the airport is closed for the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Other regions

- Air defense forces destroyed 59 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region. Head of the region Alexander Bogomaz said in his Telegram channel, there were no casualties and no damage.

- Two UAVs were destroyed over the Tula region. The debris fell on one of the facilities of the fuel and energy complex, the press service of the regional Ministry of Regional Security reported. There were no casualties.

- Head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov reported that drones had been destroyed, without specifying their number. in the Yeletsky, Lipetsky, and Volovsky districts.

- In the Kaluga region, air defense forces destroyed seven UAVs overnight. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure.

- Twelve Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Kursk region, according to the region’s Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov.