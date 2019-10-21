Bulgaria regrets that program of cooperation with Russia was not signed

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakharieva regrets that Sofia failed to sign a program of cooperation with Moscow in the spheres of culture and education.

"I do regret that we did not manage to sign the program of cooperation in the spheres of education and culture. <...> We hope that the specified agreement will be ready for signing next year," she said at a joint news conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.