Lavrov hails success in cultivating Russia-Bulgaria dialogue

"We are glad to greet you in Moscow and continue dialogue, which has become stable and dynamic of late," Lavrov said, opening talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva.

"We believe this meets the interests of our countries’ people. Our bilateral relations are rooted in deep historical and cultural traditions. Last year, we celebrated 140 years of liberating Bulgaria during the Russian-Turkish war of 1877-1878 and this year we marked 140 years of establishing diplomatic relations," Lavrov added.

"We are thankful to you for accepting our invitation, for a good opportunity to discuss all aspects of bilateral ties and certainly to exchange views on the situation in Europe and the world in general," Lavrov noted.

In her turn, Zakharieva stated that she was glad that Moscow and Sofia stepped up dialogue. "Over the past year, we have had a number of visits at a high level and I’m glad that my dialogue with you has been resumed," she noted.