Syria expects Turkey to comply with provisions of Nur-Sultan statement, says envoy

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. Syria is satisfied with the final statement of the Nur-Sultan meeting but expects Turkey to comply with its provisions, Syria's chief negotiator and Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari told reporters on Friday.

"This is perhaps the best [statement] throughout the existence of the Astana process," he said. "However, one should suit the action to the word. That concerns, first and foremost, Turkey regarding its compliance with the terms of the truce near Idlib."

According to Jaafari, Syria wants to convey to all participants in the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital that the final document is a test for Turkey’s statements. "That’s why we say that the ceasefire in Syria is one of the provisions of the agreements between [Russian and Turkish Presidents] Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he noted.

The Syrian envoy did not provide any specific dates as to when Turkey is to ensure compliance with the terms of the ceasefire. He noted though that "the Syrian government’s patience has its limits."

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria was held in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. Taking part in it were delegations of the guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition. Representatives of the UN and Jordan, as well as Lebanon and Iraq, who were involved in the Astana negotiation process for the first time, were invited to join the talks as observers.