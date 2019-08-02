Idlib ceasefire agreement doesn’t apply to terrorists — Iranian diplomat

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. A ceasefire agreement concerning Syria’s Idlib does not apply to terrorists, the Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Aide for Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji told reporters on Friday, citing the Sochi Memorandum of September 17, 2018.

According to him, participants in the 13th international meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan agreed to continue efforts to implement the Sochi Memorandum, under which terrorists can't take advantage of the ceasefire.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that militants continued to shell the Idlib de-escalation zone. The shelling has already claimed the lives of 110 Syrian government military and 65 civilians, leaving over 240 Syrian servicepersons and 100 civilians wounded.

At their Sochi meeting on September 17, 2018, presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed to create a 15-20 kilometers wide demilitarized zone along the line of contact in the Idlib province. However, terrorist units are still active in the area.