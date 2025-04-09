Russia’s Uguev takes gold in under-61 kg category at European Wrestling Championships

BRATISLAVA, April 9. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Zaur Uguev won the gold on Wednesday at the 2025 European Wrestling Championship in the under-61 kilogram weight category.

In the final, Uguev defeated Arsen Arutyunyan from Armenia.

This was Russia’s fifth freestyle wrestling gold at the tournament with the previous four coined by Nachyn Mongush (under-57 kilogram weight category), Ibragim Ibragimov (under-65 kilogram), David Baev (under-70 kilogram) and Akhmed Usmanov (under-79 kilogram).

Uguev, 30, is the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics champion, two-time world champion (2018, 2019) and the gold medalist of the 2020 World Cup.

The Russian team also won two freestyle wrestling silver medals - Magomed Kurbanov (under 97-kilogram) and Zaurbek Sidakov (under-74 kilogram) - and one bronze won by Aryan Tsiutryn in the under-57 kilogram weight category.

The 2025 European Wrestling Championship is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia from April 7-13. Russian wrestlers compete at the tournament under the flag of the United World Wrestling (UWW) federation.