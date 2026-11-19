MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Prospects for resuming dialogue between Moscow and Berlin, as well as potential formats for cooperation in the current international landscape, were discussed by Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov at a meeting with Michael von der Schulenburg, a member of the European Parliament for Germany, and Alexander von Bismarck, founder of the public project Bismarck Dialogue, the press service of Roscongress Foundation told TASS.

"Representatives from the German side put forward a public initiative to establish a platform for the open exchange of views among prominent figures from the civic, expert, and political spheres of Russia and Germany operating independently of official government structures. During the meeting, the German participants noted shifts in public sentiment in Germany, which they believe indicate a growing demand for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. Particular attention was paid to the need to communicate to the broader public alternative approaches to developing bilateral relations between Germany and Russia based on dialogue and mutual respect," the press service noted.

The participants discussed the reasonability of establishing a bilateral public group, its potential membership, and promising areas for its work. Particular attention was given to a draft joint Russian-German declaration, which could serve as a foundation for future cooperation, Roscongress said.

"Germany has historically held an important place in the system of Russia’s international relations. While the history of our two countries has seen various phases, the experience of our bilateral engagement confirms the importance of maintaining avenues for dialogue. The Russian side remains open to a constructive discussion of issues of mutual interest. That said, the future development of these relations will largely depend on Germany’s own readiness for substantive and responsible engagement," Kobyakov was quoted as saying.