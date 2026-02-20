Four people sentenced for stealing government funds earmarked for Kursk defense

KURSK, February 20. /TASS/. A Kursk district court has sentenced four people to between seven and nine years in prison for embezzling funds meant for the construction of fortifications on the border with Ukraine.

Former Director General of the Kursk Region Development Corporation (KRCO) Vladimir Lukin was sentenced to nine years in prison and a 900,000 ruble (about $12,000) fine. He was also stripped of a medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland in the second degree.

Former KRKO deputy head Igor Grabin was sentenced to eight years in prison with a fine of 700,000 rubles ($9,000).

Another former KRKO deputy head, Dmitry Spiridonov, was sentenced to seven years and a fine of 600,000 rubles (about $8,000).

Andrey Volovikov, director of the Kursk-based KTK Service company, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison and a fine of 800,000 rubles (about $10,000). The court also recouped 152.8 million rubles (about $2 million) from the former KTK management and the director for the corporation.

As established by the investigation and the court, Lukin, Grabin and Spiridonov secured contracts with KTK Service for the construction of platoon strongholds in the Kursk Region. But the company was not involved in any real economic activity, only the appearance of work was staged. Later, they stole more than 152 million rubles (about $2 million) as part of an organized group.

Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram the regional government has been actively cooperating with the investigation from the very first days, providing all the necessary data and will continue to do this. Khinshtein called this criminal case a doubly cynical crime, because "Lukin and his accomplices and patrons did not just steal funds from the budget, they undermined the country's defense capability and security. We're putting everyone on notice: no one is untouchable in the Kursk Region."

Currently, the Kursk court is also investigating a criminal case of bribery by former Governor Alexey Smirnov and his former deputy Alexey Dedov.