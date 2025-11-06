MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has filed charges against 75 Ukrainian politicians in connection with crimes committed in Donbass, its head Alexander Bastrykin said at the 19th International Scientific and Practical Conference "Derzhavin Readings."

"75 individuals from among the top military and political leadership of Ukraine have been charged in absentia (all are on the interstate wanted list, besides 63 are on the international wanted list), including former members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Yatsenyuk, Pashinsky, Nalivaichenko, Litvinenko and others," he said.

Bastrykin said that, according to the investigation, in the LPR and DPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, at least 27,000 people have suffered from Ukraine's aggression since 2014, including over 7,000 who have been killed.