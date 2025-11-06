Putin expresses condolences to Filipino president over deadly typhoon

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over multiple fatalities and destruction inflicted by typhoon Kalmaegi.

"Dear mister president, please accept my profound condolences over the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by the typhoon which struck the central regions of your country. Russia shares the grief of all those who lost their loved ones and hopes for the swiftest recovery following this natural disaster," he said in a message published on the Kremlin website.

Typhoon Kalmaegi struck the Philippines early this week, causing over 140 fatalities with at least another 127 individuals listed as missing. Over 400,000 people have been forced to leave their homes. A state of emergency was declared in 53 populated localities.

The Russian Embassy in the Philippines has recommended that, due to the typhoon, Russian nationals do not go outside or visit the areas potentially affected by floods or landslides as well as monitor reports by the local authorities and emergency services.