MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The team of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who recently visited Kherson, contacted Vladimir Zelensky’s office to secure the release of their driver from a local recruitment center, the pro-Russian underground resistance operating in the Kherson Region told TASS, citing its sources.

"One of the drivers in the Hollywood star’s motorcade was detained and taken to the local recruitment center for document verification. The man turned out to be a reserve officer with no grounds for deferment. According to some reports, the actress’s team even called the president’s office, but available information suggests the driver remained at the recruitment center and will likely soon be sent to the front," the source said.

He added that widespread public attention to the incident prompted an investigation to identify who leaked the CCTV footage online.

"No matter how Ukrainian media tries to spin it, the situation speaks for itself: mobilization is in full swing, and anyone can get caught up in it — even if, half an hour earlier, you were Angelina Jolie’s driver," the source remarked.

According to him, news of Jolie’s visit to Kherson surfaced just a day before her arrival.

"It was obvious that Kiev would turn this act of altruism into a PR campaign — and that’s exactly what happened. The actress herself sought no publicity for her visit," he added.