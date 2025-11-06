Each Ukrainian owes almost $7,000

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s national debt per capita has reached a record $6,821, according to estimates by TASS.

Data from the National Bank of Ukraine shows that the country’s total debt amounts to $191 billion, with external debt making up 74.5%, or about $142.3 billion.

Based on a population of roughly 28 million people living in Ukrainian-controlled territories (as estimated by the Institute for Demography and Social Studies), the external debt per capita stands at approximately $5,081, while domestic debt adds another $1,740.

If the 4.5 million Ukrainians currently residing in EU countries are included in the calculation, the per capita figures would decrease slightly, to $4,378 in external debt and $1,498 in domestic debt. However, the Institute notes that many of those who left do not plan to return to Ukraine or see their future there.

Earlier, Kiev estimated that it could take about 35 years to fully repay the existing debt. Meanwhile, if hostilities continue, the total debt could increase by an additional $60-70 billion by 2026.