Billionaire Ibragim Suleimanov detained in Moscow on suspicion of murder

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Law enforcement officials have detained billionaire Ibrahim Suleimanov in Moscow on suspicion of murder.

"Ibrahim Suleimanov has been detained in Moscow. He is suspected of committing a crime under Article 105 of the Criminal Code (murder)," a source in the law enforcement said. The crime was committed years ago.

Suleimanov was detained by police and FSB officers. The criminal case is being investigated by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

Ibrahim Suleimanov and his brother, Rasul, were beneficiaries of the major IT company Sirena Travel in 2024.