MELITOPOL, October 1. /TASS/. Sufficient resources have been deployed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to ensure its safety, given that since September 23, the plant has been powered by backup diesel generators due to damage to the last external power supply line caused by Ukrainian shelling, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk said.

"A sufficient amount of the necessary resources and equipment to maintain and ensure the safe operation of the ZNPP nuclear power plant has been secured. We have sufficient fuel reserves to keep the generators working," Chernichuk wrote in a statement posted on the ZNPP's Telegram channel.

The statement emphasized that the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is under control. The plant continues to regularly report to the IAEA about the current situation. Its personnel are constantly monitoring safety parameters. The radiation situation at the ZNPP industrial site and the surrounding area remains normal, with no changes recorded.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is reliably ensuring the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s safety. Moscow is also in constant contact with the IAEA regarding the situation at the plant. In addition, he dismissed Vladimir Zelensky's allegations that Russia is damaging the ZNPP as baseless. Peskov emphasized that the nuclear power plant is Russian and that Ukraine is attacking it.

Earlier, Zelensky said that one of the backup generators supplying the ZNPP had failed and accused Russia of shelling its own nuclear facility, despite lacking evidence. The plant refuted Zelensky's statement, noting that only some of the generators are currently in use and that there is no need to use all of them.

On September 23, Ukrainian shelling damaged the last external power supply line to the ZNPP. The plant has switched to diesel generators. This was the tenth such incident since the start of the Ukrainian conflict. The ZNPP had previously reported that repair work on the damaged line was not yet possible due to ongoing shelling by Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile, the cooling functions of the nuclear fuel in the storage pools and reactors are operating fully.