Middle East conflict

All Russian performing artists evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan — culture minister

As a gesture of appreciation, Olga Lyubimova announced a commemorative concert scheduled for June 16 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in Baku, highlighting the unity and cultural solidarity in challenging times

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. All members of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra have successfully been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova announced on her Telegram channel on June 15.

"Today, the musicians of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra crossed the border into Azerbaijan," Lyubimova reported. "Yesterday, Fyodor Bondarchuk's film crew also left Iran via the same route. I am grateful to say that everyone is safe and in good health." She extended her gratitude to all those involved in the operation, acknowledging the crucial roles played by diplomats, staff from the Russian embassies in Tehran and Baku, as well as Azerbaijani and Iranian authorities.

As a gesture of appreciation, Lyubimova announced a commemorative concert scheduled for June 16 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in Baku, highlighting the unity and cultural solidarity in challenging times.

Earlier, a source within theatrical circles informed TASS that at the time of the conflict escalation, 51 artists from the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra were in Iran. Later, the Ministry of Culture confirmed that all artists had been safely transported from Isfahan to Tehran and are now secure.

Internet on board of airplanes not to appear earlier than 2027
The process of new technologies certification for aviation usually takes a lot of time, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said
Iran, US not to hold talks in Oman on June 15 — top Omani diplomat
Since April, Iran and the US have been conducting indirect talks with Oman’s mediation in order to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Iran launches massive attack against Israel — IRNA
Several missiles penetrated the Israeli air defense systems and hit targets in the city of Haifa in northern Israel
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
IN BRIEF: What to know about Iran’s strike on Israel
General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary
Iran’s closure of Hormuz Strait to become serious problem for India, China — expert
According to Nikolay Gaponenko, closure of the strait will inevitably affect global oil prices
Kremlin aide says conversation between Putin, Trump lasted 50 minutes, was useful
Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to his US counterpart Donald Trump on his birthday in the telephone conversation, Yury Ushakov added
Iran says Israel crosses red line of international law by attacking nuclear facilities
According to Araghchi, Israel "does not recognize any restrictions for itself in violation of international law"
IN BRIEF: Israel attacks Iran: global reaction
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear program and warned that the strikes would continue
At least 13 people detained in northern Iran for supporting Israel's actions
According to Tasnim, those detained had expressed approval online for Israel's attack on Iran
Jordan, Syria close airspace — air traffic controllers
Flights to country’s airports and transit flights are terminated provisionally
Qatar to work on termination of Israel’s aggression against Iran — PM
"The parties discussed in the conversation the latest developments in the region, including the Israel’s attack against the territory of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
About 3,000 Russians cannot fly out of UAE — Consulate General in Dubai
Diplomatic representatives are actively assisting passengers affected by canceled or delayed flights between Russia and the UAE
Four people killed, over 70 wounded in Iranian air strikes on Israel
Previous reports said that two women died in a hospital from sustained wounds
PREVIEW: G7 summit kicks off in Canada
Main topics of the meeting are expected to be the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump
Russian film director Bondarchuk returns to Moscow following evacuation from Iran
Earlier, his entire production team which was shooting on location in Iran was evacuated to Azerbaijan
US Boeing X-37 may carry weapons of mass destruction — Head of Roscosmos
According to Dmitry Rogozin, the Russian side believes that the United States is trying to launch weapons into space with the help of the Boeing X-37
Criminal case on terrorism opened over Ukrainian UAV attack on Tatarstan
Аs a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on an industrial area located in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, one person was killed, Russia's Investigative Committee said
Lavrov, Fidan agree that hostilities in Middle East must be stopped
The conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side
Putin, Trump note brotherhood in arms during WWII
"As in their previous conversation, both presidents noted the brotherhood in arms during World War II," the Kremlin official Yury Ushakov said
Police in Ukrainian capital of Kiev restrict traffic due to massive LGBT parade
According to the daily, up to 800 people were initially registered to take part in the parade in the Ukrainian capital on June 14 and numerous traffic jams were later in Kiev near the areas that are adjacent to the routes hosting the parade
Israel attacked two oil depots in Tehran
No details were given about the potential victims
Trump says conflict in Gaza Strip close to end
"We have gotten many of the hostages back," the US President added
Trump says he discussed situation around Iran in detail with Putin, mentioned Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine are carrying out "the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged," the US leader added
Israeli army says it has intercepted most of missiles in a new attack from Iran
At this point, there have been no reports of debris falling, the military added
US military bases in Middle East may be target of Iran’s operation against Israel — Fars
The United States boasts a network of 1,000 military bases throughout the entire world
Putin condemns Israel’s military operation against Iran in phone talk with Trump — Kremlin
The Russian president "informed the American colleague about the telephone contacts with Israeli Prime Minister and Iranian President he held yesterday," Yury Ushakov added
Twelve people wounded in latest Iran’s attack against Israel — newspaper
Loud explosions were heard all over the Central Israel during Iran’s missile strikes
Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to continue talks with Kiev after June 22
"Donald Trump took note of this information and reiterated his interest in ending the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible," Yury Ushakov said
Israel prepared for possible full-fledged war with Iran — Netanyahu’s office
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, stressed that Israel "first and foremost relies on its own military forces and capabilities, both in defense and offense"
Russia insists on political and diplomatic solution of Iranian nuclear program — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that quite obviously, including the public platforms: "Everyone certainly turned attention to Americans' decision about withdrawing, as it is customary for them to say, non-critical personnel from military facilities and their family members"
Trump says he is trying to end conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine deal is something that should never have happened, the American president is confident
Putin, Trump not ruling out Iran’s return to talks with US — Kremlin
Yury Ushakov recalled that "Israel carried out the strikes just before the next round of negotiations scheduled for June 15"
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
Internet on board of airplanes not to appear earlier than 2027
The process of new technologies certification for aviation usually takes a lot of time, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers in battlegroup East’s area over past day
According to Gordeyev, the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, acting decisively, liberated the village of Komar, inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Malinovka, Poddubnoye, Gulyaipolye and Shevchenko
Four critical buildings at Esfahan nuclear site damaged in attacks — IAEA
The Uranium Conversion Facility and the Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant were among the damaged buildings, according to the agency
Britain moving additional military assets to Middle East — PM
Britain already has fighter jets in the Middle East as part of an operation to counter threats in Iraq and Syria
IAEA Board to hold extraordinary session on June 16 at Russia's request — envoy
Session will be connected with the Israeli strikes on Iran
Israel acts with impunity backed by West — senior Russian diplomat
It saw yet another confirmation of unconditional support from a number of Western countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Iran intercepted cruise missiles, drones during last Israeli attack
Dozens of small Israeli military aircraft were also intercepted
50 fighter jets attack nuclear project facilities in Tehran at night — Israeli army
The army said that as part of Operation Rising Lion, it struck over 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure components in less than three days
Israel should be excluded from UN following strikes on Iran — US expert
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas said in response to his question about "what can be done about Israel" nowadays "obviously, Article 6 of the UN Charter [that] provides for expulsion"
Iran attacked key energy facilities in Israel — news agency
The missile strike resulted in interruptions of the power supply in central districts of Israel and made a portion of the critical infrastructure inoperative
Mexican president sees demonstration of country’s flag at US protests as provocation
"This image that they want to spin - that Mexicans in the US are rapists - is false. It's contrived and provocative", Claudia Sheinbaum said
Israel intercepted two drones in south of country — IDF
Two UAVs were intercepted by the IAF after sirens sounded in the area of Arava
Trump may ban entry to the US for citizens of 36 more countries — The Washington Post
According to the The Washington Post, the list of countries, whose citizens may face the ban for receiving US visas or other restrictions, comprise 25 African countries
First bus with Russian evacuees from Iran arrives in Azerbaijan — embassy
According to earlier media reports, among those evacuated from Iran are members of the film crew of Russia’s famous film director Fyodor Bondarchuk and several artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra
Israel asked the US to join conflict with Iran over last two days — Axios
US President Donald Trump hinted in the recent conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do that in case of necessity, the US-based web portal said
Consular section of Russian embassy in Tehran suspends operation
The resumption of the consular section's work will be announced later
Gergiev, Matsuev performed at Rachmaninoff Competition opening
The 2nd Rachmaninoff International Competition for Pianists, Composers, and Conductors is being held in Moscow from June 14 to 26
Putin tells Trump about POW swaps with Ukraine — Kremlin aide
"Our president noted that the prisoner swaps are being carried out right now, including those severely wounded or under the age of 25," Yury Ushakov said
Iran’s airspace to be closed until Sunday midday — news agency
The Civil Aviation Authority of Iran sent a relevant notice to carriers
Trump says Iran still interested in nuclear deal — media
That said, the US president noted that he did not consider peaceful settlement possible if Iran has a nuclear weapon
Iran will not notify IAEA about its nuclear activities anymore — Foreign Ministry
Iran will not be able to cooperate with IAEA as before, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said
UK, Germany, France may pose ‘more conscience’ attitude regarding Iran — diplomat
"They are putting it the way that Iran must be blamed for suffering attacks," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Iran used hypersonic missile to attack Haifa — news agency
Medium-range ballistic missiles Emad, Ghadr and Kheibar Shekan were used to strike the territory of Israel
Concert of US rappers staged in Moscow
Russian DJs and US rapper Richie Wess opened up the concert for artists
Oil prices may climb to $300 per barrel due to escalation — Iraq’s Deputy PM
Continuation of the conflict in the region and closing of the Strait of Ormuz may lead to serious economic shocks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein said
Alrosa suspends diamond mining at deposit in Yakutia
The company already halted mining in placer deposits in the Anabar River valley in Yakutia from April 1
IDF insists air defenses suppressed in Tehran
According to IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, more than 70 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in an overnight operation over Tehran, targeting over 40 sites, including air defense systems
Israel’s PM urgently calls military-political cabinet meeting
The Israeli army’s press service informed earlier that Israel’s fighter jets started strikes against military installations in Tehran
Israel says Iran worked on creation of nuclear weapons at facility in Isfahan
According to army spokesman Avichay Adraee, Iran "has been creating infrastructure facilities at this enterprise necessary for uranium enrichment for military purposes" since 2021
Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source
Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side
Iran’s parliament considering withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty — MP
Earlier, member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Mejlis, Ebrahim Rezai, stressed that this document was supposed to ensure Iran's security, "and not become the reason for its absence"
Tehran has evidence US military helped Israel in attack on Iran
Araghchi also mentioned "a number of statements by US President Donald Trump" in support of Israel's actions
Israel attempted to assassinate Houthi’s military leader in Yemen — newspaper
According to the The Jerusalem Post, the strike was made in the evening on June 14
Russia to play key role in mediating Israeli-Iranian conflict, says RDIF chief
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would be open to Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to mediate in the conflict between Iran and Israel
Seven people killed in copter crash in northern India — media
According to him, the accident occurred over the Gaurikund forests in conditions of poor visibility due to adverse weather
Indian PM to discuss priorities of global South at G7 summit
The leaders of the Group of Seven countries — Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan — and some other invited states are gathering for the 51st annual summit, which this year will be held from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis
Israel’s strikes against Tehran targeted Defense Ministry — Tasnim
An administrative building of the ministry sustained minor damage as a result of the attack
Israel already destroyed a ‘large portion of Iran's missile arsenal — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister also appealed to Iranians to begin the struggle to overthrow the government
Russia ready to mediate between Israel, Iran — Kremlin aide
"The importance of preventing the conflict from growing and the Russian side’s readiness to carry out potential future efforts were emphasized," Yury Ushakov said
Lavrov expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart over victims of Israeli strikes
The Russian Foreign Minister and Abbas Araghchi have agreed to continue interaction on the situation with Israel
Security forces detain Orthodox believers protesting against LGBT march in Chisinau
During the clash, the guards knocked down several people, including clergymen and a man with a child in his arms
Russian air defenses down Neptune missile, 1,582 Ukrainian drones in past week
Russian troops also liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy Region over the past seven days, the Defense Ministry added
Iran attacked Israeli fuel, power supply facilities — IRGC
Operations of the Iranian armed forces will be "tougher and of greater scale" if Israel continues its attacks, an IRGC spokesperson said
Iran notifies IAEA of no change in off-site radiation levels in Isfahan
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan had been attacked several times
Escalation around Iran, Israel to affect global economy through growth of energy prices
This crisis affects exporters from the region the most, president of the Nomisma Energia analytical company Davide Tabarelli said
Arrests of LGBT opponents in Moldova to end badly for authorities, says Russian senator
Meanwhile, in Chisinau, police are reported to have detained Orthodox believers protesting in defense of traditional values and family - opposing the LGBT march
Many in West share Russia’s position on traditional values — Putin
When the political situation changed, including in the United States, which is "one of the leading countries in the world, has a very large information resource, and influences the global economy and the economies of many countries on the planet greatly," people who shared Russia’s values also began to express them, Putin explained
Helicopter crashed in the Himalayas — news agency
According the ANI news agency, seven people were on board, including the pilot
Putin, Trump hold third telephone conversation in one month — Kremlin aide
The escalation between Israel and Iran was one of the key topics discussed
Israel-Iran conflict could spread to regional states, expert warns
According to Hicheme Lehmici, the Israelis are acting at an accelerated pace in their attacks against Tehran without showing any intention to defuse tensions
US not related to latest attack of Iran by Israel — Trump
Any attack of Iran against the United States will have a response of the US Armed Forces with "full strength and might," the US leader added
Erdogan welcomes Trump's position on ending Israel-Iran conflict
The Turkish leader also highlighted the destructive spiral of violence initiated by Israel's attacks on Iran, noting the irreversible economic and civilian toll on both sides
Russia says its battlegroup Center eliminated up to 580 Ukrainian militants
According to the spokesman, strikes were delivered on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, jaeger brigade and Ukrainian National Guard brigade
Russia to cease to exist, if it stops relying on traditional values — Putin
The fragment was published on the reporter’s Telegram channel
Iran ready for deal guaranteeing republic’s absence of nuclear weapons — Foreign Ministry
Araqchi added that in the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, Tehran "was going to present its own proposal
Putin holds phone conversation with Trump — Kremlin aide
This is the fifth phone conversation between the two leaders since the American president took office
Vietnam becomes BRICS partner country
According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Vietnam has become the association's 10th partner
Musicians from Russia’s Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra taken to Tehran
The ministry specified that the matter is under personal control of Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova
One person died, fourteen wounded in northern Israel after Iran’s missile attack — Ynet
According to its data, the missile hit a two-storey house in the Lower Galilee district in the north of Israel
Iranian MP calls on government to withdraw from nuclear proliferation treaty
Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program
Military parade starts in downtown Washington
The parade takes place on the birthday of US President Donald Trump
Israeli attacks coordinated by US — Pezeshkian tells Macron
The Iranian President added that Tehran would not change its position on its nuclear file, and it would not negotiate as long as Israeli attacks continued
Three people killed, 125 wounded in Iran’s attack against Israel — Ynet
About 35 people are missed in the central part of Israel after the strike
Israel detects new missile launches from Iran
Defense systems are working to intercept the threat, the IDF said in a statement
Trump may get behind wheel of Formula 1 McLaren team car privately
It is expected that this will happen on the track in Austin next week
