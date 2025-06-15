All Russian performing artists evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan — culture minister

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. All members of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra have successfully been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova announced on her Telegram channel on June 15.

"Today, the musicians of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra crossed the border into Azerbaijan," Lyubimova reported. "Yesterday, Fyodor Bondarchuk's film crew also left Iran via the same route. I am grateful to say that everyone is safe and in good health." She extended her gratitude to all those involved in the operation, acknowledging the crucial roles played by diplomats, staff from the Russian embassies in Tehran and Baku, as well as Azerbaijani and Iranian authorities.

As a gesture of appreciation, Lyubimova announced a commemorative concert scheduled for June 16 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in Baku, highlighting the unity and cultural solidarity in challenging times.

Earlier, a source within theatrical circles informed TASS that at the time of the conflict escalation, 51 artists from the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra were in Iran. Later, the Ministry of Culture confirmed that all artists had been safely transported from Isfahan to Tehran and are now secure.