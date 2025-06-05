KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. During the occupation of the Kursk Region's Sudzhansky district, Ukrainian soldiers opened machine-gun fire on local resident Yelena Drugova.

"We came out of the house, <...> machine-gun bursts rang out; the gunfire hit us, and we fell. The first bullet hit me in my back and forearm. I realized that it was no joke, that they were about to gun us down," Drugova recounted during the international Liberation of the Kursk Region online teleconference.

The woman recalled that after being wounded, she attempted to crawl toward a nearby house but was unable to reach it. Ukrainian soldiers approached her and began beating her. "People took me away, while they [Ukrainian troops] stood there laughing for quite some time," she added.