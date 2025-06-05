KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. Traces of electrical shock devices were identified on the bodies many of residents killed in the border region of the Sudzha district in the Kursk Region. Some victims also exhibited broken limbs, according to Yelena Zhadanova, head of the Porechnoye village council in Sudzha.

"It is visually evident from the bodies of the deceased civilians being removed from the settlements that they were tortured," Zhadanova stated during the international online teleconference titled Liberation of the Kursk Region. "There are clear marks of electric shock devices on their bodies. Broken arms, legs, and open fractures of limbs and the chest are common."

Zhadanova also reported that during the occupation, Ukrainian soldiers restricted the movement of Porechnoye residents, with FPV drones constantly flying overhead, endangering their lives.

"All houses are destroyed. The Ukrainian forces deliberately burned down homes using FPV drones. Our settlements have been decimated," she concluded.