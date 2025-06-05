KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. Many men in the Sudzha district of the Kursk Region sacrificed their lives trying to protect their loved ones during the occupation by Ukrainian forces. According to Yelena Zhadanova, head of the Porechnoye village council, some men bravely shielded civilians by covering grenades with their bodies when Ukrainian soldiers threw them into basements where families sought refuge.

"They [the Ukrainian soldiers] often threw grenades into the basements. Men tried to save their loved ones by covering the grenades with their bodies. But even after that, the soldiers would continue to throw more grenades," Zhadanova recounted during the international online teleconference, Liberation of the Kursk Region.

Zhadanova further described the brutal treatment of civilians: Ukrainian soldiers then entered the basements and shot wounded individuals. "They [Ukrainian soldiers - TASS] didn’t give anyone even the slightest chance to survive. They committed violence against women remaining in the occupied villages," she added.