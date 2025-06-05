MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Donetsk People's Republic is urging reporters to make intense efforts to counter media attacks on Russia emanating from Ukraine and Western countries, said Yelena Nikitina, adviser to the republic’s head.

"Nobody has cancelled the information war. We understand how active it is now, and even if the SVO ends, nobody will cancel the information war. <…> We will hold the front together," Nikitina said at a meeting with media representatives.

According to the official, Donbass residents have many stories that the world should know, including stories about the crimes of the Kiev regime, so she suggested that reporters give them coverage. People in the DPR have a very strong demand for truthful information on subjects like the problems facing the region.

"Donbass can give a lot to other regions of Russia in terms of patriotism and fortitude, how much we have experienced and for what - this will be something of interest. In addition, we have very large reconstruction processes going on, meaning that a peace agenda is expanding. Many regions participate in this peace agenda and they do it with specific deeds: helping rebuild schools, kindergartens, roads and homes. All this is a reason for us to talk," Nikitina said.

According to the official, Donbass can also share its experience in the rehabilitation and recovery of servicemen following military operations, including their reintegration into society, as this experience has been stacking up in the region since 2014.