Area of European Russia with high rate of fire danger decreases 10 times — expert

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The area of the European part of Russia with a high rate of fire hazard has decreased 10 times due to a drop in temperature, research director of the Hydrometeorological Research Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"The entire European territory of Russia, which has experienced abnormally hot weather, starting from the Moscow Region and going southward, was classified as an area of the fourth, or even the fifth level of fire danger in some places. Now this area has decreased by about 10 times, because the temperature has dropped," he said.

Vilfand noted that areas with a high rate of fire hazard will remain in some regions of southern part of European Russia during this week, despite the temperature drop.