Russia, France may present joint cultural projects at forum in St. Petersburg — advisor

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. New Russia-France initiatives in the cultural and humanitarian spheres may be launched at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, Advisor to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov stated.

"The upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will become a key platform for discussing and introducing new initiatives," the Roscongress Foundation said, citing Kobyakov's words at a meeting with Sergey Katasonov, co-president of the Association Dialogue Franco-Russe on the Russian side.

Kobyakov and Katasonov discussed the participation of French representatives in the upcoming forum and reviewed other international events organized by the Roscongress Foundation. They addressed a wide range of issues, especially enhancing cooperation between the association and the foundation.

Among other things, Kobyakov and Katasonov focused on Russia and France's humanitarian initiatives, carrying out joint projects and expanding investment cooperation and support of entrepreneurship. These issues will be at the forefront of the agenda of the traditional Russia-France business dialogue on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Russia and France still need to preserve business, cultural and humanitarian ties. The development of dialogue and launching joint projects will strengthen bilateral relations," Kobyakov said.

The parties also discussed the possibility of signing an agreement that would serve as a basis for further partnership between the Roscongress Foundation and the Association Dialogue Franco-Russe. It will cover a wide range of areas, including humanitarian programs, economic interaction and strengthening international ties.

"We share the values of the Roscongress Foundation in promoting Russia's interests on international platforms. The framework agreement on cooperation between the Association Dialogue Franco-Russe and Roscongress is an important step towards strengthening Russia-France relations," Katasonov noted. He assured that the association will assist the foundation in implementing international projects.

The Association Dialogue Franco-Russe began its work in 2004. It was established as a joint political venture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Jacques Chirac to strengthen cooperation in various fields. The 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 18 to 21.