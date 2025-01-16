Volunteers on Black Sea coast receive medical support — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Volunteers involved in the emergency response operations following a fuel spill caused by a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait are continuing to receive appropriate healthcare, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are providing and will continue to provide all required healthcare services," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Peskov also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts undertaken by volunteers and the dedicated government commission.