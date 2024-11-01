Collins Dictionary names 'brat' as word of the year 2024

LONDON, November 1. /TASS/. The Collins Dictionary called "brat" the word of the year, according to the dictionary website.

According to the website, this word gained a new meaning in 2024, namely "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

This word has become one of the most popular words this year thanks to an album by pop singer Charli XCX.

"More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," the dictionary team noted.