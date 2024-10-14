Air Astana launches new route between Kazakhstan's Almaty and China's Sanya

Sanya /China/, October 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan's Air Astana has launched a flight from the city of Almaty to the resort city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Hainan Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the first flight on the new route took place on 11 October. According to the newspaper, the flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The publication notes that the opening of the new route is an important measure of the city of Sanya in the implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. In addition, the launch of the flight will help deepen exchanges and promote cooperation between the Chinese city and Central Asia.

On 1 June 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of the People's Republic of China issued a programme for the establishment of a free trade port in Hainan. The document envisages the creation of a special customs zone on the tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of a free port on the territory of the province in 2025, when the system of free trade and investment will be established on the island. By 2035, Hainan plans to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, entry and exit of people and transport of goods.