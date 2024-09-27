FSB opens cases against three more journalists for illegally crossing Russian border

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has initiated criminal cases on the illegal crossing of the state border in the Kursk Region by three foreign journalists hailing from the US and Romania, the FSB press office reported.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has initiated and is investigating criminal cases under Article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal crossing of Russia’s State Border") against US citizens (correspondents of Australia’s ABC TV channel Fletcher Yeung and Kathryn Dis), as well as a Romanian citizen (journalist of Romania’s NotNews outlet Barbu Mircea), who illegally crossed the state border of Russia in the Kursk Region," the press office said.

"In total, since August 17, 2024, criminal cases have been initiated against twelve foreign journalists for the illegal acts in question," the FSB pointed out.

Article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal crossing of Russia’s State Border"), under which the criminal cases were opened, provides for up to five years of imprisonment.