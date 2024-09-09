De Gaulle's grandson tells State Duma speaker about plans to move to Russia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, social activist Pierre de Gaulle, said during a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin that he plans to move to Russia, the lower chamber of Russia’s parliament reported.

"The grandson of Charles de Gaulle also said that he plans to move to Moscow," the statement posted on its Telegram channel said.

On September 9, Vyacheslav Volodin met with Pierre de Gaulle in the State Duma. It was reported that they discussed the preservation of historical memory, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.