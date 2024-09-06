Prensa Latina president highlights importance of upcoming BRICS Media Summit

HAVANA, September 6. /TASS/. The BRICS Media Summit, set to be held in Moscow on September 13-17, will aim to expand the reach of media outlets from the group’s member states, Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta, president of the Prensa Latina Latin American News Agency, told TASS.

The head of one of the leading news outlets in Latin America and the Caribbean region, headquartered in Cuba, sees the summit as a very important event and expects a lot from it.

"The summit’s goal is to increase media coverage from BRICS member states, who jointly have over 45% of the global population and account for one-third of global GDP," Gonzalez Acosta noted.

"I believe that this forum is a very important and relevant event, well-timed to determine the role of the group’s media community in ensuring stability and cooperation in the search for a multipolar world," Gonzalez Acosta stressed.

Importance of relations with BRICS nations

"Prensa Latina is an international news agency headquartered in Cuba, a country that keeps a close eye on BRICS and has even expressed a wish to work to become part of the group as an associated state," Gonzalez Acosta pointed out.

He emphasized the need "to show the real situation in the group’s member states, as well as in the countries that plan to join BRICS, developing nations and the countries of the Global South." Gonzalez Acosta said he planned not only to learn from other news outlets at the BRICS Media Summit in Moscow but also to speak about his agency’s projects.

The agency, initiated by famed Cuban revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara, turned 65 in June, Gonzalez Acosta said. Prensa Latina currently is Cuba’s main multimedia outlet, which also offers TV and radio broadcasts and is active on various websites and social media platforms, and boasts one of the largest image database in Latin America and the Caribbean region, the agency’s president specified, adding that its correspondents worked in 37 countries.

Historical ties with TASS

Prensa Latina’s president once again congratulated TASS on its 120th anniversary. He stressed that Prensa Latina and TASS "maintain historical ties" and cooperation in various areas.

Moscow will host the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event will bring together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.