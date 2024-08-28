TASS to start news bureau in Iran soon, director general says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s state news agency TASS will soon open a bureau in Iran, Director General Andrey Kondrashov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"We currently have 62 bureaus in 57 countries. <…> We have revived the work of several bureaus that was suspended amid the pandemic. We have reopened them, for example, in Venezuela, the UAE, Qatar, Kenya and Zimbabwe. Soon, a bureau will open in Iran," Kondrashov said.

Also, TASS has resumed operation in Tunisia, and it has started a bureau in Almaty and Tajikistan, he added.

According to him, TASS boasts a headcount of over 1,700 reporters.