Earth expected to experience magnetic storms this weekend — forecaster

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The planet will likely see some magnetic storm activity over the weekend, said Mikhail Leus, a leading expert at the Fobos weather center.

"Weak disturbances in the geomagnetic field are expected from late Saturday night to Monday night. At times, mainly on Sunday night, their intensity will reach the level of a weak magnetic storm of G1 class," Leus wrote on his Telegram channel.

He specified that, according to the NASA Space Weather Center, the disturbances in Earth's magnetosphere are forecast not to be very intense or long.