Court sanctions arrest of ex-deputy defense minister Bulgakov — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov has been placed in custody on corruption charges by a court ruling, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"The Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate is probing into a corruption-related criminal case, in which Dmitry Bulgakov, who was deputy defense minister in 2008-2022, was placed in custody. Necessary investigative actions are being taken," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service’s press office told TASS that Bulgakov had been detained on corruption charges and placed in Moscow’s Lefortovo detention facility.

Bulgakov, 69, was Russia’s deputy defense minister from 2008 to September 24, 2022 and was in charge of army logistics issues. In 2016, he was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia.