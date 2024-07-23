Kremlin declines to comment on US embassy's demand for release of convicted journalists

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has redirected to the Foreign Ministry a reporter’s request for comment on the US embassy’s demand that Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor at Radio Liberty (designated in Russia as a foreign agent), and other journalists convicted in Russia be released.

"I think it’s more up to our Foreign Ministry to comment on the statements that the US embassy in Moscow makes," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Russia’s Tatarstan Region sentenced Kurmasheva to six and a half years in prison for spreading deliberately false information about the Russian Armed Forces. She is also charged with violating the obligation to provide the relevant agency with documents required to be included in the list of foreign agents (Article 330.1.3 of the Russian Criminal Code). Besides, the court found Kurmasheva guilty of failing to comply with the obligation to inform the authorities of her US citizenship.