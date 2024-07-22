Causes of Superjet crash in Moscow Region not determined yet

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) continues investigation the Superjet airplane crash in the Moscow Region, committee’s press service told TASS.

"The investigation for the purpose of determining causes of the air crash continues," the committee said.

At the same time, the IAC board prepared and sent a report to Russian aviation authorities with recommendations on corrective measures aimed at increasing flight safety.

The Superjet crash departed on July 12 after the repair to the Vnukovo Airport but crashed near Kolomna in the Moscow Region. Three crewmembers died.