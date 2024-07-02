Moscow court hits Twitch with $11,400 fine for failure to remove unreliable information

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court of Moscow has slapped the Twitch video streaming service, an Amazon subsidiary, with a 1,000,000-ruble ($11,400) fine for the failure to remove unreliable information, the court’s press service told TASS.

"Twitch Interactive Inc. be recognized as liable under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure of a website owner to remove information or an Internet page in case Russian legislation provides for the responsibility of removing such information) and the penalty to be set as a fine in the amount of 1,000,000 rubles," the judge said.

Twitch was fined 4,000,000 rubles ($45.600) earlier for posting unreliable information about the course of the special military operation.