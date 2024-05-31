Over half of Russians travel regularly, one-third choose to vacation within country

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. More than 60% of Russians travel regularly, with one-third of people choosing locations in Russia for their trips, according to the data of the Weber sociological agency, which was obtained by TASS.

According to the survey results, 63% of Russians surveyed actively travel, with 33% of them choosing Russia for this purpose, and another 13% - foreign countries. One-fifth of people prefer to travel alone, while the rest of the respondents travel with either a spouse or partner (47%), friends (24%), children (20%) or relatives (14%).

Respondents most often travel within Russia via a train (45%) or car (40%), while 36% travel abroad by plane. For accommodation 41% choose hotels, 32% rent apartments, rooms, houses, and 23% stay with relatives.

One in eight people also admitted that they take with them hygiene products from foreign hotels. Slippers, tea, bathrobes, towels and sewing kits are taken less often. Sixty percent of respondents said that they never take anything from hotels.

Travel in Russia

The majority (45%) reported that the frequency of their travels in Russia has not changed after the introduction of sanctions and restrictions by a number of foreign countries. Meanwhile, 12% started traveling more often, while 13% traveled less often.

More than half of the respondents (51%) say that they have always actively traveled around the country. Only in the last year 56% have made trips within Russia. On such trips, 62% of Russians primarily want to see nature. One third evaluates trips in terms of affordability of prices, every fifth is attracted by transport accessibility, landscaping and cleanliness.

The top 5 interesting places Russians would like to visit include Baikal (48%), Altai (34%), the Far East (32%), Karelia (30%), Crimea and St. Petersburg (29% each).

Russians consider Sochi and resorts of Krasnodar Territory (46%), Moscow (28%), Far East (24%), Baikal (22%) and Crimea (19%) to be the most expensive locations. The list of accessible destinations includes the cities of the Golden Ring (18%), Nizhny Novgorod (15%), Kazan (14%), Karelia (10%), St. Petersburg, Siberian cities and the North Caucasus (9% each).

Over the past 5 years, Russians have noticed improvements in the domestic tourism industry. Thus, 38% mention service, 41% - infrastructure.

The online survey in Russian regions was conducted on May 23. The survey involved 1,300 people.