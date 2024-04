MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The total amount of compensations paid to residents of the Orenburg Region affected by the flood has already been over one billion rubles ($10.8 mln), Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov said at the meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"In the Orenburg Region, 46,000 people received material aid totaling over one billion rubles," the minister said.

Residents of Kurgan and Tyumen Regions are also eligible for receiving the one-time aid.