About 30 events in 26 countries to be held as part of Russian Film Festival — minister

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Around thirty events in twenty-six countries of the world are planned within the framework of the Russian Film Festival, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said at a press conference.

"Twenty-seven activities [will take place] at the Russian Film Festival of 2024, these are 26 countries, countries of Asia and Africa, the Middle East, Latin American countries, <...> and such our closest neighbors as Germany, France and Serbia," Lyubimova said.

The geography of work in the culture sphere was wider before but "all the horizontal ties are kept," the minister noted.