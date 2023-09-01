Putin to hold open lesson, participate in school opening on Day of Knowledge

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. On the Day of Knowledge, which marks the start of the new academic year in Russia, President Vladimir Putin will hold an open lesson, headlined ‘Talking on What Matters.’

The open lesson will be attended by 30 schoolchildren with outstanding academic achievements and winners of international Olympiads and competitions.

The president will also take part, via a video linkup, in opening ceremonies of new educational institutions in five regions of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Putin will join Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov via videoconference to launch the construction of three Russian-language secondary schools in the Kyrgyz cities of Bishkek, Batken and Karakol.

Traditionally, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will also participate in Day of Knowledge celebrations. He will visit a school in Moscow together with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to congratulate schoolchildren on the start of a new academic year.

Talking on What Matters

Last year, Putin also held the Talking on What Matters open lesson while on a working trip to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. At the meeting, the president said that Russia’s active development requires firm, but careful actions aimed at strengthening the country from the inside and on the international arena. He also underscored the need to support servicemen participating in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Talking of What Matters is organized as part of projects carried out on the Russia - Land of Opportunities platform. The Russia - Land of Opportunities is an autonomous non-profit organization created at Putin’s initiative in May 2018. In the five years it has been operating, the platform has implemented 26 projects, involving 20 million people from all Russian regions and 150 countries. Its partners include over 1,500 companies, universities, and state and civic organizations.