Most Americans consider Trump responsible for decline in stock market, latest poll reveals

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. The majority of US residents consider President Donald Trump responsible for the decline in the US stock market that followed his introduction of across-the-board tariffs on imports, the latest survey conducted by the YouGov research service showed.

The poll was carried out on April 7, covering 4,600 adult residents of the United States.

As many as 67% of Americans consider Trump at least partly responsible for the drop, while 19% of US citizens believe that the president should not be considered guilty of the decline. Another 14% could not assess Trump’s role in the fluctuations of the stock market. At the same time, the majority of both Democrats (77%) and Republicans (63%) are likely to hold the president responsible for where the market is today.

As for the current state of the US stock market, 44% of Americans considered it poor, the negative assessment is especially strong among Democrats (57%). Republicans are somewhat less critical, only 25% of them gave the situation in the stock market a negative appraisal. Meanwhile, 9% of US citizens think the stock market is in excellent shape, and another 10% consider it to be in a "good" state. 19% of Americans believe the current situation is "fair."

At the same time, 62% of US residents said that they are personally concerned about the situation in the stock market and are monitoring it, while 28% are not bothered by the state of US companies’ shares.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on exports from 185 countries and territories. Universal 10% tariffs came in force on April 5, while individual tariffs will go into effect on April 9. Also, the US has imposed duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. In the two days following the announcement of the tariffs, the S&P 500 index companies lost about five trillion dollars in market capitalization, which has become a record since the COVID-19 market fall in March 2020.