Kremlin spokesman advises media to use official information about Lukashenko’s health

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has advised the media to rely on official information about the health of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, pointing out that Minsk had not reported any problems with the condition of the head of state yet.

"One should rely on official reports. There have been no such official reports from Minsk so far. We believe that it is very important to be guided by official information," Peskov told the media on Monday. In this way he answered the question whether the Kremlin was concerned by rumors about Lukashenko's possible health problems.