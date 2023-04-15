Russian patriarch calls for lasting peace between Russia, Ukraine in his Easter message

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill extended his greetings on Saturday to Russian Orthodox church goers ahead of Easter.

In his message of greetings, the patriarch expressed hope that a lasting peace will be bestowed on the fraternal peoples of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

"On the feast of Eater, our special prayers go out to God about those in the war zone," reads the message posted on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

"No matter what happens in a changing, sometimes tumultuous and conflict-ridden world, or what difficulties or hardships may befall us, we know, we believe and we preach: the Paschal joy of our Risen Savior remains unfading and all-conquering," the patriarch maintained.

This Sunday, Orthodox believers celebrate Easter, the most important Christian holiday.