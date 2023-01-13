Court rules to arrest Moscow Region schismatic priest on pedophilia charges

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. A Moscow Region court on Friday ruled to arrest the 85-year-old abbot of the Saint Life-Giving Trinity nunnery, Anatoly Suvorov, on suspicion of pedophilia, the court told TASS.

"The court has granted the motion of the investigation and ruled to place Suvorov in pre-trial custody for two months," the court said.

The Russian Investigative Committee told TASS earlier that Anatoly Suvorov, a member of the True Orthodox Church, had been detained on charges of pedophilia. Investigators believe he raped several minors in 2016 and 2017.

Suvorov is known as the abbot of the Saint Life-Giving Trinity nunnery in the village of Ostrovo outside Moscow. The nunnery is schismatic and is unrelated to the Russian Orthodox Church.