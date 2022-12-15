Key lawmaker proposes to create state support system for Russians convicted abroad

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky has proposed to create a state system of assistance to Russian citizens convicted abroad.

"There is a necessity to create a state system of support for our citizens who got in trouble beyond our borders. Right now there is no system like that. Our country should have a system of assistance to each person who, as a rule, is being accused of something he has never committed," the legislator told reporters on Thursday.

Slutsky noted that there are dozens of people like this and consulates and the Russian Foreign Ministry are working with them but "this is not enough." "It is necessary to clarify the legal position, reshape it, help with attorneys and fully pay for them," the politician added.