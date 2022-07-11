North Korea’s new fever cases under 2,000 for fifth day, KCNA reports

SEOUL, July 11. /TASS/. North Korea registered 1,240 people with symptoms of a fever over the past 24 hours, with new cases remaining under 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

Since late April, the total number of fever cases has topped 4.76 million, of which 99.95% has recovered and at least 2,280 others are receiving treatment, KCNA added. The agency did not provide information about any new deaths from a fever that has killed at least 74 people.

KCNA first reported the detection of the coronavirus infection nationwide on May 12.