No plans of lockdown in Russia over coronavirus - Putin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Russian government has no plans to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions at the moment, a lockdown is ruled out, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya public organization on Thursday.

"As recently as yesterday, when it was already pretty late, the prime minister and I discussed this issue. We called it a day when it was past 1 a.m. We had a long conversation, including on this matter. The government has no plans of imposing any additional restrictions," the Russian leader said.

On the contrary, Putin continued, some restrictions may even be cancelled due to peculiarities of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus. In his words, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova recently discussed this issue with employers and trade unions.

"In general, it was concluded that even self-isolation requirements for those who came in contact with COVID-19 patients could be lifted soon," the president said, adding that it was important to give people an opportunity to work normally.

Russian sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reduced the self-isolation period for people who came in contact with coronavirus patients from two weeks to one in late January.