Mortality in Russia down by nearly 24% in year-on-year in January 2022

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Mortality in Russia has decreased by 23.7% in the first 27 days of the current year compared with the same period in 2021 and by 17.3% compared with statistics for 27 days in December 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"According to the latest statistics, mortality in 27 days of January 2022 decreased by 23.7% compared with the same period last year and by 17.3% compared with 27 days of December 2021," she said.

According to the latest statistics, around 366.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.6 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 11,502,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Russia’s latest data indicates 329,443 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.