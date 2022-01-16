Gamaleya Center can develop COVID-19 vaccine based on several strains

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center considers the possibility to develop polyvalent vaccines against a new coronavirus infection on the basis of various strains such as Delta and Omicron, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov said on Sunday.

"[The possibility] is being considered and discussed to develop such a polyvalent Sputnik [vaccine] which includes Delta, Omicron and Wuhan variants (Wuhan strain, the original strain of coronavirus - TASS). <...> It is possible to develop such a more complex vaccine," he said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.