Big Tech companies facing new fines — court

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A Justice of the Peace court in Moscow has registered new administrative protocols against Google and Twitter because of their failure to remove prohibited content, the court’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court received three administrative protocols under Part 2 and Part 4 of Article 13.41 (failure of owner to remove information in the Internet if Russian legislation provides for the responsibility to remove the same) in respect of Google and two administrative protocols for the similar violation against Twitter," a court spokesperson said. The hearing date has not been appointed yet.

Meta Platforms can face the fine of 24 mln rubles ($323,000) due to refusal of Facebook to delete prohibited content, the court noted. Relevant protocols were received by the Justice of the Peace Section No. 422 in Moscow’s Tagansky District.