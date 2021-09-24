Scientologists install software to get access to personal data in Russian firms — source

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Two Scientology organizations, the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International (WISE Int.) and the Church of Spiritual Technology (CST), also known as "L. Ron Hubbard Library," install software providing access to personal data and other data they need in the offices of commercial companies they control in Russia, a source with law enforcement and regulatory agencies told TASS on Friday.

"Consulting companies WISE Int. are introducing special software in commercial organizations that provides them with access to the personal data of citizens. When this software is installed in companies executing state defense orders, US corporations get access to information on the interaction of commercial Scientologists with a state customer," the source said.

According to the source, WISE Int. comprises such commercial companies as OOO Izhevsk Computer Center Intercom, OOO Clinic of Family Medicine Plus, OOO Children's Clinic Marusya (Kaluga), OOO Performia RB (Ufa), OOO Medical Center Glarus (Murmansk). Earlier these entities were held accountable for violations of the requirements for the protection of information and personal data.

On Friday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized two American Scientology organizations, the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International and "L. Ron Hubbard Library", undesirable on Russian territory.

As the Prosecutor General's Office specified, the activities of these religious corporations threaten Russia’s security. Information about the decision taken was sent to the Ministry of Justice to include in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on Russian soil.