More than 1,000 cases of new coronavirus strains detected in Russia, says watchdog chief

ST. PETRSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia has recorded over 1,000 cases of new coronavirus strains, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a joint briefing of the watchdog and the World Health Organization (WHO), held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"We have so far detected over 1,000 isolates. The virus variants that require the most attention, according to the WHO’s recommendations, are the British, Indian and South African strains. The situation is as follows, the British strain accounts for 70% out of the 1,068 isolates, the Indian one accounts for 24% and six percent are linked to the South African strain," she specified.

